Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus spotted online in India, could feature FHD+ AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus reportedly appears on Samsung India’s official website (Image of Samsung Galaxy J6 for representation) Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus reportedly appears on Samsung India’s official website (Image of Samsung Galaxy J6 for representation)

Samsung is apparently working on an enhanced version of the Galaxy J4, dubbed the J4 Plus. According to MySmartPrice, a new support page for a device with model number SM-J415F/DS appeared on the Samsung’s India website. The report claims that the upcoming handset is none other than but the Galaxy J4 Plus. Evidently, the Galaxy J4 Plus has already been received by the US FCC.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus which will likely be an upgrade version of Galaxy J4 2018 edition is said to feature a full HD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and Android Oreo right out-of-the-box. To recall, Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in India in June this year for a price of Rs 9,990. The phone features a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, in-house Exynos 7570 quad-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy smartphone launch on October 11, teaser hints focus will be camera

Apparently, Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus was also spotted online as well. According to a Dutch website Galaxy Club, the phone appeared on Bluetooth SIG with model number SM-J610F. Reports indicate that Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus will debut as the Galaxy J6 Prime in some markets including India. The smartphone was recently spotted on Samsung’s Vietnam and India website. The Galaxy J6 Prime is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, Qualcomm processor and offer 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage. The phone is said to support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n with 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd