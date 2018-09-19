Samsung announces Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+; could launch in India soon

Samsung has announced two new smartphones: Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+. Samsung has announced two new smartphones: Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+.

Samsung has announced two new smartphones: Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+. Both phones feature a 6-inch HD+ Infinity display, that offer a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. These devices could be launched later in the month, and could be introduced in India as mid-range smartphones.

Both devices comes with nearly similar specifications across the board. Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will run quad-core processors clocked at speeds of 1.4GHz. It is unknown, though, if both phones would ship with the same SoC. Both Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ house 3300mAh batteries, and fast charge for the same is not being expected on either. While Galaxy J4+ will be available alongside 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage, Galaxy J6+ will be backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal memory. Both devices could sport fingerprint sensors, though Galaxy J6+ is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, Samsung’s Galaxy J4+ comes with a 13MP rear lens having f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 5MP front lens with f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, Galaxy J6+ sports a dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked at the centre of the phone. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor of f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) spotted online, Galaxy A9 Star Pro to sport four rear cameras

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC support, GPS/GLONASS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the various connectivity modes that will ship with both phones. Sensors on these Samsung phones include accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light and proximity sensors.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd