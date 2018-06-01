Samsung Galaxy J4 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,990

Samsung Galaxy J4 has been launched in India and the price starts at Rs 9,990 for base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Samsung Galaxy J4 has been launched in India and the price starts at Rs 9,990 for base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy J4 has been launched in India and the price starts at Rs 9,990 for base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB and 32GB memory variant is priced at Rs 11,990. The phone comes with Advanced Memory Management, a ‘Make for India’ feature that helps people save memory space by automatically directing image and video content from social media apps to the external memory card. It also deletes duplicate images received on social media messengers.

The specifications known of this phone include a 5.5-inch HD SAMOLED display, in a screen aspect ratio of 16:9. Based on Android Oreo with Samsung’s UI on top, this phone runs the Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC and 2GB/3GB RAM. This is backed by 16GB/32GB of internal storage, that can be extended via microSD support to 256GB. The Galaxy J4 is backed by a 3000mAh battery. It comes with a physical home button, that doubles up as the phone’s fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, Samsung’s Galaxy J4 sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie lens that also comes with LED flash. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.

Samsung Galaxy J4 comes pre-loaded with Samsung Mall. Using the feature, people can point their smartphone camera to a product or click picture of it to automatically find related products. It also ships with App Pair feature that lets users work on muliple apps simultaneously in two multi windows. Other features include, Adaptive Wi-Fi that switches on and off Wi-Fi automatically, depending on the location.

