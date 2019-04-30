Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ receive Android 9 Pie update: Report

Samsung has rolled out Android 9 Pie update for its budget smartphones Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, reported SamMobile. Usually, Samsung does not push out major software updates for a smartphone to multiple markets in the initial release.

As per the report, the Galaxy J4 is receiving the update only in Panam, whereas the Galaxy J4+ is receiving the update in Vietnam, Thailand and Ukraine. The Galaxy J6+ is being updated in Germany, Iraq, and India.

The software update includes April 2019 security patch for Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+. Users of these phones in the above-mentioned countries can install the updates by going to phone settings, navigate to the Software Update and tap the Download Updates option.

The updates are rolled out in stages, so it is possible that some users might not see the updates available for their devices. According to the report, the size of the update is above 1GB.

The OTA update brings a new look and feel to the Galaxy phones with Samsung’s new One UI interface along with other minor improvements. The One UI based on Android Pie also brings new functionalities to the three phones which include replying to messages directly in the notification panel.

The Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+ update reorganises menus to make settings easier to find and adds Night mode. Message notifications on the new One UI will now include image thumbnails. The floating keyboard is now available in all apps, which has now new size and transparency settings as well.