Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ start getting Android Pie update: Report

Samsung has started rolling out One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie update to its Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ in a number of regions.

The update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion.

Samsung has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to its Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ smartphones. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the Android Pie update to the Galaxy J4+ in Vietnam, Thailand and Ukraine, whereas, the Galaxy J6+ is receiving the update in Germany, Iraq, and India.

According to the report, the update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion. If you want to manually check whether your device has received the update, you can go to Settings > About Phone > System > System Updates and then click on check for updates manually. If the update shows up, you can click on download and install to get it.

Samsung with its new Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI has made a lot of changes to better the user experience.

These changes include bringing all important content from the top to the bottom, new Photo Editor Pro editing tools inside of the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more.

This is the second time Samsung has radically changed the design language of its UI and the name. The first UI from the company was called TouchWiz, which was then changed to Experience UI and now we are getting the One UI.

To recall, at the global launch event of the Samsung Galaxy A80 and A70, the company announced that it will be merging the J-series smartphone lineup into the newly revamped A-series. Thus announcing that it will no more be releasing new Galaxy J-series smartphones.

