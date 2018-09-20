Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ launched: Price in India, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ with Infinity display announced in India Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ with Infinity display announced in India

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ have been announced in India. The price of the two phones will be announced at an event on September 25. The expected price in India of Galaxy J4+ could be between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000, while the Galaxy S6+ could cost somewhere around Rs 22,000. The mid-range smartphones sport similar specifications and come with an Infinity display. Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ run Android 8.1 Oreo. The fingerprint sensor on Galaxy J6+ is embedded in the power button on the right side, while Galaxy J4+ relies on face unlock for unlocking the device.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J7+ sport a polycarbonate back design with a reflective glass finish. Both the phones ship with 360-degree surround sound with Dolby Atmos. A True HD+ experience is ensured Widevine L1 certification. Samsung has introduced Emotify, which is a made for India feature. Available in 22 Indian languages, it lets users create avatars to chat with friends. In addition, users can now install apps on the memory card and move content to memory card.

Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ feature a 6-inch HD+ Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Both the devices are powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, which can be clocked at up t 1.4GHz. Galaxy J4+ will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB storage options, while Galaxy J6+ can be bought in 4GB RAM and 64GB memory options. The battery on both the phones is a 3,300mAh one.

In terms of camera, Galaxy J4+ gets a 13MP rear lens with f/1.9 aperture. The front shooter on Galaxy J4+ is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung Galaxy J6+ has a dual rear camera configuration, a combination of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture. It gets an 8MP front camera.

Both Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor Both Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

Also read: Samsung announces Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+; could launch in India soon

Connectivity options on the two Samsung phones include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ support accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light and proximity sensors.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd