Samsung Galaxy J2 Core to be company’s first Android Go phone

Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone will be called Galaxy J2 Core. This has been reported by SamMobile, that has spotted the device’s certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The phone was listed with the name ‘Samsung Galaxy J2 Core’ in front of all seven model numbers that have been certified. Recently, this phone had also been listed on the US FCC website, indicating its early arrival.

On the certification page of the Bluetooth SIG, one can spot as many as seven model numbers tested as the Galaxy J2 Core. These are the SM-J260F, SM-J260M, SM-J260Y, SM-J260F_DS, SM-J260G_DS, SM-J260M_DS, and SM-J260Y_DS. The listing, though, does not provide any additional details on this Samsung phone.

As with all phones having Android Go, the Galaxy J2 Core will be launched as a budget smartphone, that is expected to target developing countries. It is expected to be priced below all of the company’s J series phones, there is no information on its possible price.

Rumours indicate that Galaxy J2 Core might not be a pure Android device. As per various leaks, this Samsung phone could also ship with Experience UX on top. As per the FCC listing, though, this phone can be expected to have expandable microSD support, that provides expandable storage.

On the specifications end, Galaxy J2 Core is expected to feature a 5-inch sAMOLED display, and could run the Exynos 7570 quad-core processor. In addition, it could have 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a 2600mAh battery. Rumours also suggest that Galaxy J2 Core could sport an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front sensor.

In India, Android Go edition phones have been launched by Nokia, Lava, Intex and Micromax. In these devices, Android Oreo is modified for optimal performance, as these phones sport RAM of 1GB or less. While the Play Store searches for compatible apps, the phone itself gets optimised Google apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go and Maps Go.

