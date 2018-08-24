Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, company’s first Android Go phone, announced for India

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor.

Samsung has officially announced its first Android Go powered smartphone, Galaxy J2 Core in India. The device will soon make its debut in India and Malaysia from August 24. Samsung has not yet confirmed the price of the J2 Core, though it will likely cost under Rs 7,000 in the market.

Key features of the Android Go include a 5-inch qHD display, Exynos 7570 processor, and Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). Samsung is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Go Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core sports a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a resolution of 960×540 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7570 processor coupled with ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition operating system with Samsung’s Experience UI on top. All of this is backed by a 2,600mAh removable battery.

The device comes with many optimised apps for lower-end hardware to improve the user experience. These apps include Assistant Go, Files Go, Gboard, Gmail Go, Google Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, Samsung data consumption control.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage variant most popular in South Korea: Report

Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy J2 Core sports an 8MP camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture paired with an LED flash on the back. On the front, the device features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. Both the cameras come with a beauty mode which according to the company will help users take better portraits and selfies.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A8 Star launched at Rs 34,990: Specifications, features

In terms of connectivity options, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd