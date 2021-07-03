Samsung Galaxy A03s BIS listing hints at imminent India launch

Samsung India is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in the Galaxy A series and it could be called Galaxy A03s. The smartphone has been spotted on the BIS certification website. It reveals that this Samsung device carries model number SM-A037F/DS.

Now that the device has made an appearance on BIS, it could soon launch in the country. Various users on Twitter have also shared screenshots of the certification site. Additionally, the recently leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A03s have already given us some insight into the specifications of the device. Here is everything we know.

The renders of the Galaxy A03s suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop-style notched display. It will house a single selfie camera. The smartphone is said to offer a 5MP front-facing shooter. As far as rear cameras are concerned, the leaked renders reveal a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.

The back camera setup might include a 13MP primary camera. The other two sensors are speculated to be 2MP shooters. The Galaxy A03s will likely come with a USB Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will measure around 166.6×75.9×9.1mm.

The Galaxy A03s seems to be a budget-friendly smartphone. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed the specifications and when the device will launch, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.