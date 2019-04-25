Samsung Galaxy Fold’s new release date is June 13?

Samsung Galaxy Fold release date has now been moved to June 13, as per emails sent out to its customers by US carrier AT&T. Samsung’s $2000 foldable phone was set to release on April 26, but it was officially delayed by the company after reports of the Galaxy Fold breaking for some reviewers.

According to a SamMobile report, AT&T has sent out emails with the release date to customers who pre-ordered Galaxy Fold. However, neither Samsung nor the carrier has given out an official statement on the phone’s June 13 release date.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone, pre-order for which was expected to begin in April in the US. However, several issues like flickering, broken screens and freezing on the review units were reported within days of use.

Though initially, Samsung did not announce a delay as it believed only a limited number of Galaxy Fold review samples experienced issues, the South Korean company confirmed a few hours later that the phone’s release will take more time.

“In light of the recent feedback on a limited number of Galaxy Fold media review units, Samsung is taking the time to ensure that the Galaxy Fold units are in optimum shape for your experience at the event,” a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement to Channel News Asia.

This can be seen as a major setback for the smartphone company as Galaxy Fold is its most expensive and innovative smartphone yet. Prior to the launch, Samsung had claimed that its foldable phone can outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds, or around 5 years of usage if used 100 times daily.