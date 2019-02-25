Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Specifications, price comparison

Days after Samsung announced its foldable phone Galaxy Fold, Huawei joined the competition with its very own foldable 5G phone called the Mate X. While Galaxy Fold has an inward folding screen and another screen at the exterior, Mate X folds outwards with its dual-sided screen and converts into an 8-inch tablet.

In terms of prices, the phones cost way more than the costliest smartphone out there. While Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced $1,980, the Huawei Mate X is a ‘fold’ above at $2,600. Now let’s compare the specifications of these two foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: How these work, the displays

Samsung Galaxy Fold has a main screen of 7.3-inch with a notch. The resolution of the AMOLED screen is 1536 X 2152. Samsung is calling this the Infinity Flex AMOLED display, and the display can show three apps at once. The additional screen on Galaxy Fold is 4.6-inch AMOLED ‘Cover Display’ with 840 X 1960 resolution.

Huawei Mate X has a notch-less AMOLED screen measuring 8-inch with 2480 X 2200 resolution. The folded main screen works is the 6.6-inch additional display on the front with 2480 X 1148 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and there’s a 6.38-inch additional display on the back with 2480 X 892 resolution and 25:9 aspect ratio. You unfold the display to create the 8-inch tablet-like screen on the Mate X.

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Camera specification comparison

Samsung Galaxy Fold has six cameras in total. There is a three-camera setup of 16MP+12MP+12MP on the cover and another three-camera of 10MP+8MP+10MP at the back.

Since Huawei’s screen folds outwards to have screens on both sides, it has a single camera setup of three Leica lenses. The specifications for the camera are not known but one is a primary lens, other is a telephoto lens and the third is an ultrawide lens.

Galaxy Fold vs Mate X: RAM, storage, battery, processor and other specs

Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 12GB RAM onboard along with 512GB of internal storage, whereas Huawei Mate X has 8GB RAM along with same 512GB internal storage. The battery on Galaxy Fold is 4380 mAh with fast charge (unknown speed). Huawei Mate X has two batteries which give 4500 mAh capacity combined. It also supports 55W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is powered by an unnamed 7nm processor, and the Huawei Mate X is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 chipset that supports 5G. While Samsung Galaxy Gold is expected to hit the market in April, Huawei Mate X is likely to come on the shelf in mid-2019.