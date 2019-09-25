Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1

Samsung will be launching its most unique flagship, the Galaxy Fold in India on October 1, the company told the indianexpress.com. In all probability, Samsung will manufacture the Galaxy Fold also in India. As of now, the company has not divulged details regarding the price or availability details of the device.

After the company showcased the device, it ran into design issues, the device was then fixed and is set to hit US store shelves starting September 27. Just after which the company will be holding its India launch event.

According to earlier leaks and reports, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to be priced over Rs 1,50,000 in India and will be made available with exclusive access to a specialised customer care service, which includes 24×7 online support and one-on-one interaction with Samsung’s support personnel.

Samsung Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch outer display along with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display inside of the fold. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It runs the company’s OneUI skinned version of Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 4,380mAh battery.

The device sports six cameras in total, which include three cameras on the back, two located inside of the folding display and one on the front.

On the back, the device features a triple camera setup consisting of a 16MP ultra wide sensor, a 12 MP wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The dual camera setup located inside of the fold consists of a 10MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP RBG depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 10MP sensor for taking selfies.