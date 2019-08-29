Samsung Galaxy Fold may be headed to India

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Samsung brings the Galaxy Fold to India next month. The foldable phone has been listed on Samsung’s official website in India, indicating the launch is imminent. The South Korean major previously announced that it has fixed its most expensive smartphone and will make it available in select markets, including India in September.

Samsung announced earlier in July that it has made all the necessary improvements and run rigorous tests on the phone. That mainly included design and construction improvements, especially the top layer of the Infinity Flex display that has been extended beyond the bezel, as well as the phone’s hinge area.

The company announced the Galaxy Fold smartphone, alongside the Galaxy S10 at a high-profile event in San Francisco. The $1980 foldable phone was supposed to hit retail shelves in April, but the company had to delay the release after a number of reviewers reported the screens on the device started flickering and dying within days of use.

Samsung made a lot of hype when it introduced the Galaxy Fold. It was pitched as a new type of smartphone that’s completely different from existing smartphones. But the Galaxy Fold turned out of the biggest tech blunders of 2019. The company’s mobile division head DJ Koh admitted that what happened with the foldable phone was embarrassing for Samsung.

The Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch screen on the front, which unfolds like a book to reveal a larger, 7.3-inch screen. The phone runs on Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Samsung is yet to publically announce the new release date of the Galaxy Fold. We’ve reached out to Samsung on the India launch of Galaxy Fold, but haven’t heard back just yet. The Galaxy Fold competes with Huawei Mate X, a foldable phone that is unlikely to come before November.