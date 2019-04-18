Samsung Galaxy Fold shows the future is not perfect as review units are already breaking

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold might have been touted as the phone of the future thanks to its foldable display, but it looks like the future is rather fragile. According to several reports, review units of the Galaxy Fold with the US media are already broken. In some cases, the issue appears to have taken place because the reviewers removed what they thought was a screen protector. However, this thin film is apparently part of the display, and may have caused the problem in some cases.

Advertising

Samsung has issued a statement on the matter. In a statement issued to The Verge, the company said that a limited number of the Fold samples were provided to the media and they have received few reports regarding the main display. Samsung says it will “thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.”

The statement further adds, “Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.”

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn has written a detailed article on how his review unit of the Galaxy Fold broke pointing out that there was a “small bulge right on the crease” of the review unit and it was distorting the screen.

Advertising

According to the post, “There’s something pressing up against the screen at the hinge, right there in the crease. My best guess is that it’s a piece of debris, something harder than lint for sure. It’s possible that it’s something else, though, like the hinge itself on a defective unit pressing up on the screen.”

He also wrote that the phone was showing “telltale lines of a broken OLED converging on the spot where the bulge is” and pointed out that he had not treated the phone badly. In the Verge’s case, it is not clear what caused the screen to break as they did not remove the protective layer.

Tech YouTuber MKBHD also tweeted saying that users should remove this protective film. “I got this far peeling it off (the protective layer) before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement.”

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also wrote about how his unit was broken and it appears he did remove the film.

“I removed it, not knowing you’re not supposed to (consumers won’t know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem,” he tweeted in a long thread. Pictures shared by Gurman also showed that the problem got worse later and that the Galaxy Fold was showing “a very small tear at the top part of the hinge.”

CNBC’s Steven Kovach appeared to have a similar problem with the screen but it seems he did not remove the protective film, which is actually a part of the display.

Check out the tweets below on the Galaxy Fold breaking

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

When I tap the screen as well with the top of my finger and the fingernail hits it (very common), it also leaves a seemingly permanent indent. Samsung is going to send a replacement and I’ll share updates. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it. I removed it, not knowing you’re not supposed to (consumers won’t know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem. pic.twitter.com/fU646D2zpY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

It has gotten progressively worse. Here’s the latest, photo taken now. One photo is from last night. Other photo is earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/qzmlM0a3pL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

PSA: There’s a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold’s display. It’s NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it. I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold is supposed to go on sale on April 26 in the US, and is currently up for pre-orders at a starting price of $1980. The Galaxy Fold can unfold into a book and has a 7.3-inch screen when it is unfolded. The issue of the display breaking though will require quick intervention on Samsung’s part, in order to ensure that it’s biggest innovation for 2019 doesn’t fail.