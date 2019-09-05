Samsung Galaxy Fold relaunched, coming to South Korea on Sep 6

After months of delay, Samsung is ready to relaunch the Galaxy Fold, a phone envisioned as the future of smartphones. The company’s first commercially available foldable phone will launch in South Korea on September 6, followed by select markets including France, Singapore, Germany, US, UK and more. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy Fold in India, however, the device is already listed on Samsung’s website. The $2000 foldable smartphone comes in Cosmos Black and Space Silver colour options.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, was supposed to make the Galaxy Fold available in the market in April. However, the company had to delay the release of the smartphone after reviewers found major issues with the phone’s design and flexible display. Later, Samsung delayed the launch and cancelled all pre-orders in the US. In July, Samsung said it had made changes to the Galaxy Fold’s design and would launch the smartphone this month.



The company has extended the top protective player of the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel to make it apparent that it isn’t to be removed, and it has added “additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.” The top and bottom of the hinge have been strengthened.

“Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made,” said the company in a blog post.

The Galaxy Fold will available in both 4G and 5G support, although a 5G-ready option will be limited to selected markets. The Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone has a 4.6-inch display that folds into a 7.3-inch display to become a tablet. The phone can run three apps at once, thanks to app continuity feature that lets you seamlessly move between the tablet and the main display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold will compete with Huawei’s Mate X, which is expected to go on sale in November.