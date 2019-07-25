Samsung says it fixed Galaxy Fold issues, will be available in September

Samsung has announced that it has made “design and construction improvements” to protect the Galaxy Fold’s screen and the device is ready for launch in September. The South Korean giant says that the foldable smartphone is undergoing final product tests to make it available to consumers in “select markets”. A Sammobile report pointed out that Samsung may drop the initial Galaxy Fold launch for small markets.

Samsung confirmed that the price of the device will remain the same as before at $1,980. The foldable phone was launched alongside the Galaxy S10 in February. Days before the phone’s release, early reviewers reported issues with the screen of the Galaxy Fold which included flickering, freezing, and a total blackout. Later, Samsung decided to delay the release of the Fold to fix the issues.

Samsung explains the Galaxy Fold’s issues

In a press release, Samsung listed out the changes it made to the design and construction of the Galaxy Fold. It has extended the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display beyond the bezel to make it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed. This change makes sense as many reviewers thought it was a screen protector and tried to peel it off, damaging the screen.

Samsung says it has installed protection caps to strengthen the top and bottom of the hinge area. It has also included additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display in order to reinforce the protection.

Samsung has reduced the space between the hinge and body of the Galaxy Fold and the device now features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles. Again, these two changes are in line with the feedback from early reviewers, some of whom suspected that debris got in through the hinge and damaging the screen from behind.

Galaxy Fold spotted in India

A while ago, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was reported to be spotted in public in India, indicating the company could be testing the phone in the market. Sammobile shared a photo where a person can be seen using the Galaxy Fold. The report claims the picture was taken in Delhi metro. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh had revealed that the company is testing more than 2,000 units of the fixed Galaxy Fold, so it might be one of those devices.

Previously, a report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold would be manufactured in India and that production had started but the company issued a statement calling the report a hoax. Samsung made clear that it will not be manufacturing the phone in India.

Galaxy Fold to launch in select markets only

While Samsung has announced September release for the Galaxy Fold, consumers in smaller markets might have to wait some more. The initial release of the Samsung’s foldable phone will only include the US, UK, South Korea, Germany, and India, as per a report by Sammobile based on the latest firmware files for the Galaxy Fold units.

Samsung normally tests the firmware for its upcoming device across all markets, like it’s the case with the Galaxy Note 10 firmware. But it is testing Galaxy Fold firmware for only big markets like India, US, UK, South Korea, and Germany. Earlier the company was developing firmware versions for Italy and the Netherlands, but these are no longer getting updated.