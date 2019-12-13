Samsung sold one million units of Galaxy Fold despite the bumpy ride

Samsung confirms one million Galaxy Fold units sold Samsung confirms one million Galaxy Fold units sold

Samsung was the first smartphone manufacturer to launch a foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, this year and also make it available to the consumers. Although the Galaxy Fold was initially criticized by several reviewers across the world for its screen cracking issue, it now appears that consumers have welcomed Samsung’s foldable phone with open hands. Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn has revealed the sales numbers of the Galaxy Fold and it’s incredible.

Speaking to TechCrunch at publication’s Disrupt Berlin event, Sohn said that Samsung has sold one million units of Galaxy Fold since launch. This is for the first time that Samsung has talked about Fold’s sales. Sohn revealed the sales number of the Fold while talking about how Samsung’s process of releasing products with new concepts to get feedback from the consumers. Giving an example of Samsung’s product testing process Sohn said that if the company kept devices like Galaxy Fold in labs, they wouldn’t even know about consumer’s interest.

Commenting on the Fold’s sales Sohn said, “I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products.” “There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000,” he added.

Galaxy Fold’s bumpy ride

Samsung first announced the Galaxy Fold alongside the Galaxy S10 series in February this year. The Fold was first showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 event. Some weeks later Samsung sent out the Galaxy Fold to reviewers to test it but received criticism for its screen cracking issue. The units were then recalled and reworked upon. Some months later, Samsung re-launched the Galaxy Fold and this time the foldable phone was in perfect shape.

Recently, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Fold in India. It is the first and only foldable phone that India received this year. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999. The Fold is available in the country and comes in two colours: Cosmos black and Space silver, and just one variant with 512GB storage and 128GB RAM.

More foldable phones coming from Samsung in 2020

After the success of Galaxy Fold, it appears Samsung wants to bring more foldable phones in the upcoming year. One of the recent leaks from reliable tipster Ice Universe tipped that Samsung will launch a clamshell foldable smartphone alongside Galaxy S11 series on February 18, 2020. Samsung is yet to reveal official details about its next foldable phone.

