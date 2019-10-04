Samsung Galaxy Fold now available for pre-ordering, shipping from October 20

Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-ordering on the company’s own eStore and via select 315 offline stores spread across 35 cities. The company will start shipping out the devices from October 20.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant and will be made available in the Premium Cosmos Black colour option. The device will come bundled with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. Samsung has also setup a premium service helpline number for Galaxy Fold customers, which will offer expert customer care executives on call 24×7.

The company is also offering its customers one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection at Rs 10,500. Infinity Flex Display Protection includes accidental damage coverage with one-time protection, genuine parts, expert repair service and Galaxy Fold’s display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch outer display and a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display inside. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It runs the company’s OneUI skinned version of Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by a 4,380mAh battery.

The device sports six cameras in total, which include three cameras on the back, two located inside of the folding display and one on the front. On the back, the device features a triple camera setup consisting of a 16MP ultra wide sensor, a 12 MP wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The dual camera setup located inside of the fold consists of a 10MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP RBG depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 10MP sensor for taking selfies.