Samsung denies report that the Galaxy Fold will be manufactured in India

Samsung has denied that the Galaxy Fold, which is the company’s first ever foldable smartphone, will be manufactured in India. This comes after a report on MySmart Price claimed that Samsung had already begun manufacturing the Galaxy Fold in India and the launch of the device was imminent. When contacted by indianexpress.com, a Samsung executive called this a hoax and said that the Galaxy Fold will not be manufactured in India.

Advertising

The MySmart Price report is claiming that tipster Ishan Agarwal is the source for this claim, and says that they can confirm that Samsung has started manufacturing the phone in India, and will launch it soon. Usually companies do not comment on leaks, but Samsung in its reply denied the claims outright.

The Galaxy Fold is the company’s first foldable smartphone and it was supposed to go on sale in April, but that did not happen after reviewers reported issues with the device’s screen. Samsung then said it would try and fix the issues with the screen before relaunching the device.

Some reviewers had accidentally removed the protective film on top of the screen, which damaged the display. Samsung later said that this was actually a part of the display, and not a screen protector. But other reviewers also reported that the screen appeared broken, without even removing the film on top.

Advertising

Last month, a Samsung official was quoted as telling The Korean Herald that the Galaxy Fold launch would not take place in July as speculated. He further said that nothing has been progressed since April on the Fold.

A few days after this report, another Samsung official was quoted as saying that all problems with the Galaxy Fold had been fixed and that the device was ready. South Korea’s The Investor quoted Samsung Display’s Vice-President Kim Seong-cheol as saying, “Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market.” But he too did not comment on a possible launch date.

Till Samsung issues a confirmation on when the Galaxy Fold will be ready to hit the market, it would be best not to speculate. Given the price tag of $1980, the Galaxy Fold is likely to first go on sale in key markets like the US, South Korea, rather than India where the high price is unlikely to attract too many customers.