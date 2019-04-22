Samsung Galaxy Fold launch events postponed in China, Hong Kong: Reports

Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of the $2000 Galaxy Fold in China and Hong Kong, according to SamMobile and Engadget Chinese editor Richard Lai. The South Korean major hasn’t released an official statement, but multiple reports suggest Samsung has canceled its launch events in Shanghai and Hong Kong where both events scheduled for this week.

SamMobile reports that Samsung may have delayed the launch in China citing an issue with the venue, but @IceUniverse on Twitter claims that the reason behind the cancellation of the events could be related to the Galaxy Fold itself.

Samsung has come under criticism for the Galaxy Fold from tech journalists reporting the device is breaking after use. Some reviewers have found that the Galaxy Fold comes with a protective layer that appears to be a screen protector which when removed breaks the screen. However, Samsung explained the screen protector isn’t supposed to be removed.

“A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter,” Samsung explained. In the meantime, Samsung has tried to cool down the issue with an additional warning on the top of the screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch events in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed. They were originally scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. — Richard Lai (@richardlai) April 21, 2019

Samsung has reportedly delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold in China, at least for now. The US launch of the Galaxy Fold is on schedule and will take place on April 26.