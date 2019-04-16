Samsung Galaxy Fold is now open for pre-orders in the US

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-orders in the United States. The Galaxy Fold is the company’s first phone with a foldable design and is currently listed on the AT&T website at $66 per month. However, the total price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold remains $1979.99. The $66 price is with the 30 month installment scheme. The Galaxy Fold will start shipping on April 25.

The Galaxy Fold was launched along with the Galaxy S10 back in February 2019. Later when Samsung had introduce the S10 series in India, its head of mobile business DJ Koh had commented that the Galaxy Fold will make its way to the market, though he had not confirmed an exact timeline or launch date for this smartphone.

If one goes by the simple price conversions the Galaxy Fold, which costs $1980 for the 512GB option, comes to around Rs 1,38,000 approximately. However, if we were to take into account that the Galaxy Fold is unlikely to be manufactured in India, the price could be higher, when the phone eventually makes an appearance here.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold is launching in silver and black colour options, though the company had also talked about a yellow, green and blue variants. The phone will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The display when folded out is 7.3-inches and Samsung claims the display is 50 per cent thinner than the standard smartphone display. The phone has a Dynamic AMOLED display inside.

The main display has a QXGA+ resolution with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio, while the cover display is 4.6-inches with HD+ resolution and a Super AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Fold is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor and comes with a dual battery system. It also supports the Wireless PowerShare system, which allows it to charge itself and a second device simultaneously. This feature is also present on the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Fold comes with AKG with the stereo speakers.

It has a cover camera, which is 10MP for selfies. When the phone is unfolded, there is a dual front camera which is the 10MP sensor and another 8MP camera for depth sensing. At the back, the Galaxy Fold has a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera which has dual aperture and Dual Pixel autofocus, while there’s a 12MP telephoto camera as well with 2x optical zoom.

The total battery is 4,380mAh battery, which comes with fast charging on wired and wireless. The phone will run Android 9.0 (Pie). It includes all the key Samsung features like Bixby, Samsung Pay, Samsung Know, and Samsung Health is supported as well.