Samsung Galaxy Fold announced, goes on sale in April for $1980

Now we know why Samsung chose the Bill Graham auditorium in San Francisco for the launch of its new devices. It was here that Steve Jobs show the world the Apple II in 1977. Over four decades later, Samsung is kick starting the next era of smartphones with the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that opens up into a 7.3-inch tablet, offers seamless flow of content from one screen to another and gives a foldable screen where you don’t see the fold or the hinge underneath.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, which marks the 10th year of the Galaxy Series, is a thick phone to look at other wise. But then Samsung has learnt from the 2 billion devices that it has sold in the series so far. And this thick, box-like phone opens up into a stunning large squarish screen.

The phones work primarily because of what Samsung calls app continuity. The content on the outer screen seamlessly flows into the larger screen as you unfold it. This will be at the core of how this device will be used.

Also, this new phone takes multi-tasking to a whole new level. This is the only phone on which you can do three-app multi-tasking. While this is a testament of how Samsung has worked on the software, it also tells you the kind of power this device packs. Moving one of these apps to a larger display is as easy as drag and drop.

The phone also packs six cameras in it. At the rear there are three cameras, while inside on the tablet side are two cameras for selfies. The folded phone offer one camera on front. This is the new standard for what a smartphone can achieve.

But then this is not a phone for everyone. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at $1980, a new high for any mass production phone. When the phone becomes available for sale a few weeks from now, it will be sold as a luxury device — a phone that everyone aspires to, but very few will actually buy. The Galaxy Fold will go on sale starting April 26. Samsung has clearly unfolded the future… the era of the folded phones