Samsung Galaxy Fold FAQ: Everything you need to know!

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fold in India, and it’s unlike any of its previous smartphones. Users can pre-order the foldable phone beginning October 4, with deliveries set to begin on October 20. The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 164,999 and comes in a single variant.

Advertising

The Galaxy Fold is a 4.6-inch smartphone that opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet. The much-hyped smartphone was originally scheduled to launch in April, but those plans shelved after reports from reviewers about how easily the phone’s screen broke. Samsung has fixed the issues and the phone is now available for sale in a number of countries worldwide. Read our first impressions of the Galaxy Fold here.

Here is everything you need to know about the Galax Fold, including its retail availability, price, specs and features.

What is the Galaxy Fold?

The Galaxy Fold uses a regular 4.6-inch screen on the outside, with a second, larger screen, which opens up to form a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display. The foldable display allows three apps to be displayed at once. The company showed a novel feature called “app continuity” which allow users to switch seamlessly from the cover display to the main screen. In addition, the smartphone boasts of six cameras — three on the rear, two on the inside, and one on the front of the device. The battery comes in at 4380mAh. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9825 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Advertising

What colours will it come in?

The Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmos Black colour option in India.

How much will the Galaxy Fold cost?

The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 164,999 in India. Yes, the phone is absurdly priced but Samsung said there is a demand for a luxury smartphone in the country.

Also read| Despite hefty price tag, Samsung says there is demand for the ‘Galaxy Fold’ in India

When can I get my hands on it?

The Galaxy Fold will go up for pre-order on October 4, and launch on October 20. The foldable phone can be purchased from Samsung’s official online store, and offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets.

Will I get additional benefits on the purchase of the Galaxy Fold?

The Galaxy Fold comes with premier service, which gives users access to 24/7 dedicated support for the device. In addition, those users who will buy the Galaxy Fold through Samsung’s e-store, will get the phone delivered through Concierge. A free kelvar case comes in the box to further protect the foldable phone from scratches, along with a pair of Galaxy Buds. Also, Samsung will allow users who purchase a Galaxy Fold will get a one-time-only screen replacement for Rs 10,500.

Is the Galaxy Fold durable?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in February, alongside the Galaxy S10. But the company had to reschedule the release date after a number of reviewers reported that the screens on their devices had broken after about just two days of use. Samsung waited to announce a new plan of action until July, when it revealed that the phone would launch in September after making a slew of design improvements.

The South Korean major said that it strengthened the phone’s hinge area and extended the protective layer of the screen beyond the phone’s bezels so that it shouldn’t be removed. The company also added caps to protect the top and bottom of the phone’s hinge.