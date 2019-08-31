Samsung Galaxy Fold could launch on September 6 at IFA in Berlin. According to a report by South Korean news agency Yonhap News, the company is also working with carriers to launch the phone on September 6 in Korea as well.

To recall, Samsung unveiled its foldable smartphone alongside Galaxy S10 at an event in San Francisco in March. The Galaxy Fold was supposed to be available in April, but Samsung was forced to delay its release after several reviewers globally reported flickering issues with the screens.

Samsung recently announced that it has fixed its most expensive smartphone and will make it available in select markets, including India in September. Though the South Korean company did not give an exact release date, Yonhap claimed it will be September 6.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Fold will sell at over 2.3 million won, which is roughly $1900 in the US. Further, the company is only expected to ship around 20,000 to 30,000 units of the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold was spotted listed on Samsung’s official website in India last week, which suggests an imminent launch. Ahead of official re-launch, Samsung said in July that all the necessary improvements have been made on Galaxy Fold including the hinge area and the top layer of the Infinity Flex display that has been extended beyond the bezel.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch screen, which unfolds like a book to reveal a larger 7.3-inch screen. It runs Google’s Android mobile operating system. The Galaxy Fold competes with Huawei Mate X, a foldable phone that will likely launch in November.