Samsung Galaxy Fold, Apple iPhone 11 to OnePlus 7 Pro: The flagships that defined 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, it is time to take a look at the smartphones that defined the year. In the flagship segment this year, there was plenty of innovation on show, thanks to the foldable form factor display by Samsung, Huawei and Motorola.

Flagships this year were no longer about just big specifications and extra cameras on the back. They were about perfecting what users have come to expect from a flagship phone. We take a look at the phones that stood out for us in 2019 in the flagship category.

The best flagship phone: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

To the casual observer, it might have looked like that Apple was playing catch up with rivals with this year’s iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. But there’s no doubt in our minds that Apple completely redefined the experience this time and the Pro Max is the flagship winner. The iPhone 11 series was a big leap in terms of overall packaging, even if the design might not look so different from the front.

For one, Apple finally implemented the ultra-wide camera on both the iPhone 11 and Pro variants, but it was one of the best seen in the market, something which most other flagships have struggled to do perfectly. Its Night Mode further enhanced the photography department and the addition of Deep Fusion technology showed how it was pushing the camera’s boundaries on the basis of its A13 Bionic chipset.

Further proof of the iPhone 11 Pro’s processing power can be seen from the fact that it is capable of shooting videos with all four cameras simultaneously (three at the back and the selfie camera on the front). That’s something which no other flagship offers till date.

But perhaps the best part of the new iPhone series was the all day battery life, even on the Pro Max, thus solving a major issue for many Apple users. Yes, the iPhone remains an aspirational device for many in India. But as the iPhone 11 series showed, it was certainly back at the top of the pack.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: Apple’s best offering at the moment

The flagship that maintained the standard: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10 this time came in two variants: the regular and the Note 10+ and Samsung continues to maintain the standard with this series. The Note 10+ was an improvement on all fronts, adding more to the S Pen with Air Gestures and more Bluetooth capabilities. The S Pen remains a feature that no other flagship offers and Samsung’s execution is so flawless that no one is likely to come close anytime soon.

The Note 10+ had a slightly bigger display this time, but then this is the series that started the trend of the big screen phone. The design, the performance, the extra large 4300 mAh battery and the four cameras, Samsung ticked all the boxes with the Note 10+ making it the ideal upgrade for its loyal Note fanbase.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review: S-Pen makes all the difference

The phone that stood out the most: Samsung Galaxy Fold

If there was a phone that got everyone excited about the foldable form factor, it would be the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Yes, it had a rough start when it first went on sale in April with trouble over the screen, but Samsung did eventually manage to sort out of those issues and the Galaxy Fold was back for sale by September, and was eventually launched in India by October.

The Galaxy Fold set the standard for what to expect in a foldable phone. As we noted in our review, Samsung managed to ensure that “this was a very compact smartphone” which fit perfectly in the user’s hand “despite its thick build” when it was folded. The company nailed the user interface as well on the newer foldable form factor, which will be crucial going forward in this form factor.

Despite the price tag of Rs 1,64,999, the Galaxy Fold certainly showed that a foldable phone could be popular and even managed to sell out in the first days in India. No, Samsung might not have sold one million units of this yet, but it has big plans for the foldable series. In 2020, Samsung is expected to showcase two new versions of the foldable phone and all eyes will be on these.

Samsung Galaxy Fold review: The fold has arrived, so have you

The flagship phone that redefined camera: Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei had a troubled 2019 thanks to the US sanctions which has left a big question over its phones will run Android in the future. Still that doesn’t mean the world’s second biggest smartphone vendor is lagging behind. It showcased the Mate X, a stunning foldable phone, though it has only gone on sale in China for now. But when it came to the camera, the Huawei P30 Pro was our choice given what it offered and this appears to be a space where the Chinese player is getting better each year.

The Huawei P30 Pro came with four cameras at the back, implementing a 40MP main camera with what the company called a ‘super-spectrum’ lens, which had a brand new sensor that would dramatically brighten photos in extreme low-light scenarios. It also implemented an 8MP periscope zoom array with up to 50x digital zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera and time-of-flight lens for accurately measuring depth.

Huawei’s P30 Pro camera was one of the highest rated at the time it launched and it was a phone designed for those who take mobile phone photography damn seriously.

Huawei P30 Pro review: Excellent cameras, great battery life

The comeback phone that got us all excited: Moto Razr 2019

The rumours about this one started early, and this definitely had everyone excited. After all, the Motorola Razr series is an iconic one. The Moto Razr was back in 2019 in a familiar clamshell form with the new foldable display. While it might not be big on specifications, there’s a lot of interest around this for sure.

It does away with a physical SIM slot and relies on an eSIM entirely, which is certainly a first on a phone. It looks like the Moto Razr 2019 might only go on sale in 2020, given the supply issues because of ‘consumer demand’. Oh, and the phone appears to be ‘Made in India’ if one goes by some of the images we saw from unboxing videos that were shared online.

No doubt, the foldable form factor is supposed to be big in 2020 and Motorola’s Razr clamshell could end up being one of the more popular ones, given it is so familiar and yet so different.

The flagship that remained value for money OnePlus 7 Pro, later OnePlus 7T Pro

The The OnePlus 7 Pro was an impressive flagship smartphone from all accounts.

The OnePlus series is usually awaited because it offers a flagship phone at a mid-range price and the company has perfected this formula. This year, it had a slightly different approach: a OnePlus 7 Pro and a OnePlus 7. The Pro variant was impressive on all accounts; a 90Hz display rate which put it ahead of the competition when it launched in May, a triple camera that was excellent and a smooth daily performance as always. The OnePlus 7 Pro was an impressive flagship smartphone from all accounts. Our team had no qualms recommending this to anyone who needed a flagship under Rs 50,000. The later the OnePlus 7T Pro variant builds on this, and remains an excellent choice as well.

OnePlus 7T Pro review: A good Android flagship

The phone that disappointed everyone: Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 did not get rave reviews, the company might have hoped for.

What to say about the Pixel 4 and Google. This one did not prove to be a redeemer. Yes, Google decided Pixel 4 wasn’t going to launch in India, thanks to the Soli Radar chip on the front because that frequency is not approved for commercial usage in the country. But that wasn’t all. Google Pixel 4 did not get rave reviews, the company might have hoped for. There were security issues on the Face Unlock feature, white balance problems on the camera, issues with the display refresh rate, and the new Motion Sense feature was far from perfect. Perhaps fifth time will be a charm for Google?

