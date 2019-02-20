Samsung Galaxy Fold also expected at S10 launch: All that we know about the foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Fold, which will be the company’s first foldable phone is expected to make an official appearance at the Galaxy S10 launch event, which is taking place in San Francisco later tonight. Samsung gave the world a sneak peek at its Galaxy F foldable phone during its annual developer conference in San Francisco last year in November, but the name was never confirmed.

Advertising

But looks like Samsung might be going with the name “Galaxy Fold” with its new foldable tablet cum smartphone, as hinted by a reliable tipster Evan Blass. Recently, we got a glimpse at the foldable phone in YouTube video released by Samsung. Plus the company’s teasers for the S10 event keep hinting at a foldable screen, which shows that Samsung is likely to showcase the phone today.

Watch our video review of Samsung Galaxy S9+ review

The video shows off a regular smartphone with a screen on front opening like a book to reveal another bigger screen. Various rumours suggest that the cost of this smartphone is likely to be around $1500-$1700, given that it adopts this unique kind of display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S10 launch on February 20: How to watch livestream, India timings and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Expected specifications

Samsung had showcased the prototype of the Galaxy F, which had a main 7.3-inch (1536×2152 pixel resolution) tablet with “Infinity Flex” flexible display technology. This can folded into 4.6-inch screen that has a resolution of 1960 x 840 and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Samsung also showed that the device will run three apps simultaneously through a feature called ‘Multi-Active Window’. The Galaxy Fold will also come with a continuity feature, that will allow apps running on the outer screen or ‘cover screen’ to expand onto the 7.3-inch display.

Previously we had seen reports claiming that the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold, as it is now being called, will come with a total of 6000 mAh or 5000 mAh battery on board, though Samsung might use two batteries for this.

A report by Galaxy Club, claimed the phone would have a 5000 mAh battery, while a different report by CGS-CIMB Research of Korea said that Samsung’s foldable phone will have two batteries with a combined capacity of 6,200mAh. The report from Korea said that the Galaxy Fold will consist of two 3,100mAh batteries with corresponding part numbers EB-BF900ABA and EB-BF901ABA.

When it comes to storage space, a report in SamMobile said that the Galaxy F foldable smartphone with model number SM-F900U will be available with 512GB storage.

The Galaxy F pricing is speculated to be around $1766 or 2 million won, according to a previous report by Yonhap News Agency, which added that the phone will go on sale in March 2019 and come with 5G support. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Advertising

Samsung is expected to launch as many as four smartphones– Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite (S10 E) and the Galaxy Fold. The company might also launch a new smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active and wireless headphones Galaxy Buds.