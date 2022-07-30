scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 may not look very different from last year’s foldables

The Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 both seem to feature similar designs to the Fold 3 and Flip 3 from last year, as per recently leaked renders.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:07:50 am
samsung, galaxy z fold 4, galaxy flip 4,The new foldables are set to launch globally on August 10, 2022. (Express Photo)

The next batch of Samsung’s Z-series folding phones are almost here. Samsung is launching the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at a launch event on August 10 next month, less than two weeks from now. However, as is customary with pretty much every flagship-grade Samsung phone, official looking leaked renders of the phone have now surfaced on the web.

The leaks come from twitter tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via 91Mobiles who has had a pretty solid track record when it comes to leaked renders. The images reveal both the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 in both open and closed forms, along with showing off the various colour options Samsung has made available this year.

Check out the images below.

galaxy fold 4, galaxy flip 4, Here are the leaks for both phones. (Image Source: 91Mobiles)

This year, the Z Fold 4 seems to be available in three colourways – black, beige and gray. Meanwhile, the Flip 4 appears to be available in four colours – black, gold, blue and purple. The designs for both phones don’t seem to get a lot different from last year. The Z Flip in particular looks a lot like last year’s Flip 3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Coming to the Fold 4, we still don’t know if the phone will feature an under-display front camera like the Fold 3, since the leaks show the phone with black wallpapers. The front camera received mixed reviews last year, so it remains to be seen if we will see the same implementation this year.

Also Read |OnePlus 10T to Moto Razr 2022: Smartphones to watch out for in August 2022

Support for the S-Pen is also not yet confirmed this year on the Fold 4, although it does seem likely, given that Samsung has officially dropped the Note series now.

Samsung is also expected to improve the in-display crease this year, along with implementing a larger outer display on the phone. However, we will have to wait a little longer to know more about this. For now, we do know that both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback
Delhi

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement