Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 may not look very different from last year’s foldables

Updated: July 30, 2022 11:07:50 am
The next batch of Samsung’s Z-series folding phones are almost here. Samsung is launching the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at a launch event on August 10 next month, less than two weeks from now. However, as is customary with pretty much every flagship-grade Samsung phone, official looking leaked renders of the phone have now surfaced on the web.
The leaks come from twitter tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via 91Mobiles who has had a pretty solid track record when it comes to leaked renders. The images reveal both the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 in both open and closed forms, along with showing off the various colour options Samsung has made available this year.
Check out the images below.
This year, the Z Fold 4 seems to be available in three colourways – black, beige and gray. Meanwhile, the Flip 4 appears to be available in four colours – black, gold, blue and purple. The designs for both phones don’t seem to get a lot different from last year. The Z Flip in particular looks a lot like last year’s Flip 3.
Subscriber Only Stories
Coming to the Fold 4, we still don’t know if the phone will feature an under-display front camera like the Fold 3, since the leaks show the phone with black wallpapers. The front camera received mixed reviews last year, so it remains to be seen if we will see the same implementation this year.
Support for the S-Pen is also not yet confirmed this year on the Fold 4, although it does seem likely, given that Samsung has officially dropped the Note series now.
Samsung is also expected to improve the in-display crease this year, along with implementing a larger outer display on the phone. However, we will have to wait a little longer to know more about this. For now, we do know that both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets.
