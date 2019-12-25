Samsung Galaxy Fold 2’s display will have one big change

Thanks to a clamshell design, Galaxy Fold 2 will look like a flip phone. Thanks to a clamshell design, Galaxy Fold 2 will look like a flip phone.

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone (expected to be Galaxy Fold 2) will feature a clamshell design, the company has already confirmed. This means that Galaxy Fold 2 will fold horizontally like the Moto Razr 2019 instead of vertically like the previous-generation Galaxy Fold.

Tipster Ice Universe has said in a new tweet that the screen on Galaxy Fold 2 will be more flat and seamless, thanks to ultra-thin glass cover instead of plastic material used on foldable smartphones these days. Samsung Galaxy Fold uses protective layer of Infinity Flex Display on top, which Samsung extended beyond the bezels to make it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure after some reviewers tried to remove it thinking it was a separate plastic cover.

Korean website ET News also reported that Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a bendable screen made from an “ultra-thin glass” (UTG), which will likely be more durable and less fragile the plastic screen on the original Fold. Samsung is said to have partnered with glass panel manufacturer DOWOO INSYHS for the initial batch of UTG panels exclusively for Galaxy Fold 2.

Thanks to a clamshell design, Galaxy Fold 2 will look like a flip phone. It will have a longer but narrower screen than the Galaxy Fold. The main screen could be 6.7-inches that is bendable in to a square when folded inward like a clamshell for a more compact design.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

As for the launch, the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled in the first half of 2020, though an official launch date is unclear at this point. Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy S11 flagship series, which could be unveiled in February next year and it is speculated that Galaxy Fold 2 will be showcased at the same event but there is no confirmation. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly cost around $1500 (Rs 106,899 approximately) compared to Galaxy Fold’s price-tag of around $2000 (Rs 142,532 approximately).

