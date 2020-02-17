Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature under display selfie camera, launch in July?

Samsung Galaxy Fold was showcased in February last year alongside the Galaxy S10 series and was supposed to go on sale in the US in April. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Fold) (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan) Samsung Galaxy Fold was showcased in February last year alongside the Galaxy S10 series and was supposed to go on sale in the US in April. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Fold) (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Samsung might be gearing up to launch the successor to the Galaxy Fold, which will feature “Under Display Camera” technology that the company is said to be working for around two years. According to a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the next-generation Galaxy Fold is codenamed “Champ” and it could launch as early as July.

The under-display camera technology will essentially help the company achieve a taller display since it won’t require a notch, hole-punch, pop-up mechanism or cutouts to hold the selfie camera, which will likely be placed inside the screen. Thanks to an under-display front camera, the full display can be utilised to consume content and the camera sensor will only appear when the camera app is launched.

Samsung is not the only player working on this technology. Last year, Oppo and Xiaomi shared videos of their respective smartphones with an under-display selfie camera on social media. While Oppo is calling it the Under-Screen Camera (USC) technology, Xiaomi’s is called the Under-Display Camera technology. In both cases, the selfie camera will be hidden inside the display.

According to a Korean source, the successor of the Galaxy Fold, codenamed “Champ,” will use Samsung’s “Under Display Camera” technology for the first time. This is the technology we have been waiting for a long time. It is expected to be released in July. bye, Hole, bye, Notch! — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 17, 2020

For most players, the technology seems under development and we might have to wait for a commercial smartphone that takes advantage of an under-display selfie camera. But if one goes by the latest information, this isn’t the case with Samsung as the company seems ready with the technology that might be used on the next Galaxy Fold.

But we recommend taking the latest information with a pinch of salt given it won’t be surprising if Samsung decides to delay the launch further from July, thanks to display issues with the original Galaxy Fold. It only makes sense the company holds the Galaxy Fold 2 until it has perfected the technology to avoid any more problems.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was the company’s first foldable smartphone, though its release was delayed after early reviewers reported issues of the screen flickering, freezing, and a total blackout. Samsung Galaxy Fold was showcased in February last year alongside the Galaxy S10 series and was supposed to go on sale in the US in April. However, it was finally made available in September.

