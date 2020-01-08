Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with Snapdragon 855, 10MP front camera: Report

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will look similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr. The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will look similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr.

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation foldable smartphone, being called the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 lineup in February. Nearing the launch, according to a report by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It is also being said that the device will not have any Exynos variant.

The report also mentions that the device will feature a clamshell design and will have a 10MP front facing camera for taking selfies. This camera module might be the same one used in the Galaxy Note 10.

According to earlier reports, the Galaxy Fold 2 was expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The Galaxy Fold 2 according to earlier reports, will be a mass-market smartphone and will be priced under $1,000. Thus using a Snapdragon 855 will help the company in cutting costs.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 will look similar to the recently launched Motorola Razr. According to the leaked hands-on images, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to house a single centrally positioned hole-punch camera module, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

In related news, Samsung has reportedly started the production of its Galaxy S20 lineup of smartphones alongside the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 are expected to launch in India next week and will have a reported price of Rs 22,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively.

