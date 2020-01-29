Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with this interesting feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch soon than you can imagine Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch soon than you can imagine

By now we already know that Samsung is launching a clamshell like foldable phone next month at its “Unpacked event”. The event is set to happen on February 11. At the same event, Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to go official. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to be called Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung is yet to confirm the name of the foldable phone though. So, take this information with a pinch of salt as the South Korean smartphone manufacturer might change it last minute.

For the unaware, the Galaxy Z Flip isn’t Galaxy Fold’s successor. Yes, you heard that right. The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to be last year’s Galaxy Fold’s successor. A new report coming from Max Weinbach, who’s a writer at XDA Developers, suggests that the successor to Samsung Galaxy Fold will arrive in Q2 2020. This means we can expect the Galaxy Fold 2, if that’s what Samsung calls the foldable phone, to launch between January and March. The report doesn’t reveal any specific launch date of the Fold successor.

The same report also reveals some specifications of the foldable phone. We have already heard a lot about the Galaxy Fold 2 previously, this new report brings some fresh information for you.

The report states that the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone will come with a big 8-inch screen and support a primary 108MP camera setup. With this, we can safely say that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a much improve version of the existing foldable phone from Samsung in almost all aspects. Be it screen, camera, hardware or any other.

According to the report, the successor to the Galaxy Fold will be built with ultra thin glass giving users a much premium experience when compared to the predecessor. These all are fine, but you know what’s the most important feature about the Galaxy Fold 2? The report suggests that the foldable phone will support SPen. Yes, you heard that right.

The next foldable phone from Samsung could come with Note series like SPen support. This is new for the Samsung foldable series as the first Fold or Galaxy Fold didn’t have SPen bundled with it.

The same report also reveals some hardware details of the upcoming Fold 2. It suggests that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced flagship processor Snapdragon 865, which also means that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with 5G support.

