Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is far more durable than its predecessor and this test proves it

Samsung Galaxy Fold first-generation smartphone was one of the first foldable smartphones but clearly not the most durable. It received a lot of flak as the hinge was fragile, there were dents and bulges here and there on the screen. Some even experienced a weird noise when closing and opening the foldable device. However, the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 seems to have solved this problem to an extent that makes the second generation of the foldable device from the South Korean smartphone maker more appealing.

During the durability test performed by a YouTuber Zack Nelson on his channel JerryRigEverything, the display survives even if there are small rocks and dirt in the inner display while closing the phone.

This was achieved with the help of “sweeper” technology which was also present in the more compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year. This means that the dust does not find its way into the hinge causing hindrance in opening and closing the device but makes its way out of the folding mechanism.

However, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 users do have to be careful as the inner OLED display is not scratch resistant and visible damage can be caused by a fingernail as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is available for Rs 1,49,999 in India. It comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours options in India. On purchase of the device, users will get YouTube Premium free for 4 months and Microsoft Office 365 available at a discount of 22 per cent.

The second generation of the phone has a standard 6.2-inch outer screen which is bigger than the previous version and it grows to 7.6 inches. The inner screen has a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 25W fast wired and 11W fast wireless charging. The phone is powered by Google’s Android, which has a few tweaks to suit folding devices. The Z Fold 2 is 5G enabled.

