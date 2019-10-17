Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could have a bendable screen made of glass

Samsung is working on the Galaxy Fold 2 that will have a clamshell form factor and a screen made of glass. Sources close to ET News, the second-generation foldable smartphone will have a bendable screen made from an “ultra-thin glass” (UTG). The new glass screen on the Fold 2 will likely to be more durable and less fragile than a foldable, plastic screen on the original Fold, which is easy to break and more vulnerable to scratches. Samsung plans to launch the Fold 2 in the first half of next year.

According to a Korean website ET News, Samsung Display is working closely with glass panel manufacturer DOWOO INSYHS who has begun output for the initial supply of UTG panels. It’s being claimed that DOWOO INSYHS has agreed to become Samsung’s exclusive UTG panel supplier, with one industry executive praising its technical skills “four to five years” ahead of the competition. The report claims both Samsung and DOWOO INSYHS are working together on the new glass display for the Fold 2 for quite some time.

The publication also learned that Samsung is considering to opt for a clamshell-style design with a bendable glass display. The device will reportedly look like yesteryear’s flip phones, which were a rage in the past. Apparently, the phone is said to have a longer display but has a narrower screen than the existing Galaxy Fold. The main screen, as reported, will be 6.7-inches that shrinks to a square when it’s folded inward like a clamshell.

Last month, Bloomberg had reported that the next-generation Galaxy Fold would feature a 6.7-inch screen that folds down into a compact flip phone. The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly cost around $1500 (or approx Rs 106,899) than the nearly $2000 (or approx Rs 142,532) Galaxy Fold

Major smartphone makers such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi are working on foldable phones. but futuristic devices are off to a rocky start. The South Korean major Samsung had initially planned to launch the Galaxy Fold in April, but it delayed the launch due to the screen issues. The much-hyped phone went on sale last month, after the company made improvements to the design of the Galaxy Fold and fixed screen issues.