Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could come with the S Pen, patent suggests

A new patent filing by Samsung suggests that the company is working hard to bring the S Pen to the Galaxy Fold 2. The application was published on August 15 after being filed in April 2019. First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent shows a mysterious foldable smartphone, likely to be the second-generation Galaxy Fold, that supports the S Pen.

The patent describes a way to accurately recognises the S Pen when the screen is partially folded. It could be a new type of technology that would allow the S Pen to work on the display whether the screen is bent or when the screen is flat. The current-generation Galaxy Fold does not support the S Pen.

Based on the patent, it appears that Samsung is working on the all-new Galaxy Fold that can fold both inwards and outwards. The device will apparently have a larger 8-inch screen and support a stylus. The original Galaxy Fold which sports a 7.3-inch display when opened and a 4.3-inch cover display when closed. Users can run up to three apps at once on the Galaxy Fold’s 7.3-inch “Infinity Flex” display, plus there is a feature called App Continuity that allows you to open an app on the cover display and then have the app immediately visible on a 7.3-inch display.

Rumors of Samsung developing a new version of Galaxy Fold with the S Pen support aren’t new. Korean news outlet The Elec earlier this year reported that the Galaxy Fold 2 will use an 8-inch display and S Pen. Expect the second-generation Galaxy Fold to launch at the beginning of next year, with the official unveiling at Samsung’s Unpacked event that’s expected to happen on February 18.