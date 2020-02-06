Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 code name revealed, could launch in Q2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive in Q2 2020. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive in Q2 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is codenamed “Winner 2” or “Win 2”, according to a report from GalaxyClub. Interestingly, the original Galaxy Fold had the codename “Winner” and it looks like Samsung wants to stick with the same for its successor as well. The report added that there will also be a “Win2 5G”, which will be the 5G Galaxy Fold 2 model.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to unveil another foldable smartphone, which will be likely called the Galaxy Z Flip (codenamed Bloom) at its Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11. Though a foldable device, it is speculated to have a completely different form factor from the Galaxy Fold and it could launch at a more affordable price point as well, as per reports.

The fundamental difference could be the Galaxy Z Flip will fold horizontally just like the Motorola Razr 2019, rather than vertically like we saw with Galaxy Fold. Motorola Z Flip will be a clamshell device, while the Galaxy Fold opens up to a tablet.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will improve on the existing Galaxy Fold in terms of specifications, but the form factor is expected to remain unchanged. We can expect a bigger 8-inch screen from 7.3-inches and primary camera being bumped to 108MP. The smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

One big upgrade could be the use of ultra-thin glass for the Galaxy Fold’s 2 display, which is said to be more durable and less fragile than a foldable, plastic screen on the original Fold. Reports also hint at support for SPen, which will be a first for Galaxy Fold, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

