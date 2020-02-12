Samsung brings back nostalgia with Galaxy Z Flip, launches new 5G flagship phones

Samsung has unveiled three 5G phones under the new flagship series namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Samsung has unveiled three 5G phones under the new flagship series namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Samsung has announced the new generation Galaxy S-series phone, Galaxy S20, at the company’s Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 12 (12:30AM IST). With the Galaxy S20, Samsung is celebrating 10 years of Galaxy S series and that’s a good reason to have the naming scheme changed from Galaxy S11 to Galaxy S20.

Samsung has unveiled three 5G phones under the new flagship series namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. With the new Galaxy S20 series Samsung entering the world of 5G. “As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI-powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love,” he further added.

In the new series, the low-end Galaxy S20 phone looks appealing when compared to the other two high-end devices. The Galaxy S20 looks stunning and pretty unique for a Samsung phone. The phone includes a “signature camera design” which adds to the overall design and makes it look even more appealing.

The Galaxy S20 includes a punch-hole camera design on the front which increases the screen space for a much-improved multimedia experience like gaming, watching movies, and more. The bezels on the curvy sides are also very minimal which further enhances the overall viewing experience. The Galaxy S20 feels extremely company in the hands and is very easy to use with one hand. Another good thing about the Galaxy S20 is that it’s extremely light-weight.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is slightly bigger and bulkier than the S20 and includes an extra camera on the back and a bigger battery. The Galaxy S20 includes three rear cameras while the S20 Plus comes with four image sensors, primary being a 64MP sensor for both. The Galaxy S20 doesn’t include a dedicated depth sensor while the Plus version does. It is the Galaxy S20 Ultra that takes the camera game a notch higher. The Ultra includes the main 108MP sensor.

The Ultra is the first Samsung phone to come with such a big sensor. Samsung says that due to the big sensor the phone will be able to capture great low-light pictures. Another key highlight for the Ultra is the super-resolution zoom up to 100X, which means details of the pictures won’t be missed even when zoomed in. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus come with 30x space zoom.

Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung also announced its flip phone called the Galaxy Z Flip, which was the star of the event, and brings back nostalgia. Samsung showcased its Galaxy Fold at the Galaxy S10 series launch and now with the Galaxy Z Flip the company is setting a whole new milestone for innovation.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a big screen that folds into half, like a clamshell. When folded the Galaxy Z Flip turns into a small square-shaped glass piece that can slide smoothly inside the jeans pocket. The bezels on the tall screen are minimal and that enhances the front design of the phone.

Despite the innovative design, the Z Flip doesn’t miss out on basic smartphone features. It includes two rear cameras, a single selfie camera, a big battery, and a powerful processor under-the-hood. For the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has partnered with Google to optimize the software for the flip in order to deliver an enhanced user experience. Both the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip can make way to India very soon.

