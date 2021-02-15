Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Which is the right pick under Rs 30,000?

The OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy F62 and the Mi 10i are the closest competitors in the segment. (Express photo)

Samsung today launched its second smartphone in the mid-range F series, in the form of the Galaxy F62. The performance-oriented smartphone starts at Rs 23,999 and will be available to purchase from Samsung stores, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital stores.

Being an upper mid-range device, Galaxy F62 will directly compete with devices like OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi Mi 10i, two of the most popular phones in the segment. If you’re looking to buy a good mid-range smartphone right now, there’s a chance you’re in a fix between these three phones. Here’s a head-to-head between the OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung mid-range phones to determine which is the one for you.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy F62 features a plastic back, along with a quad-camera setup on the top right. The camera module has a square-shape. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord features a quad-camera setup in a vertical module. The Mi 10i’s quad-camera module is placed in a central circular module. Since designs are highly subjective, we’ll let you decide which phone appeals more to you.

The Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display panel with a punch-hole cutout for the single front camera. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that also supports 90Hz refresh rate and has a pill-shaped cutout for the dual-front cameras. Xiaomi’s Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a single cutout on the front for the selfie camera.

The Mi 10i and Galaxy F62 have a bigger screen, but the smaller screen of the OnePlus Nord gives higher pixel density. The OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i also feature 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates respectively compared to the F62. The Mi 10i, however, lacks an AMOLED panel which is present on the Samsung and OnePlus phones. AMOLED screens typically offer better contrast ratios and colours compared to a traditional LCD panel.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Internal specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by the Exynos 9825. This is the same chipset that powers the older Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. The flagship-level processor should give considerably faster-processing speeds for various tasks, including game loading times, file transfer times. In comparison, OnePlus Nord features the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Mi 10i sports the Snapdragon 750G.

The Galaxy F62 is available in two storage variants, a 6GB/128GB variant (Rs 23,999) and an 8GB/128GB variant (Rs 25,999). OnePlus Nord is available in three variants, a 6GB/64GB variant (Rs 24,999), an 8GB/128GB variant (Rs 27,999) and a 12GB/256GB variant (Rs 29,999). The Mi 10i is available in a 6GB/64GB variant (Rs 20,999), a 6GB/128GB variant (Rs 21,999) and a 8GB/128GB variant (Rs 23,999).

Note that Galaxy F62 and Mi 10i also feature expandable storage, while the Nord does not. However, OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i support 5G networks, making the smartphones future-proof compared to Galaxy F62, which is still limited to 4G.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Cameras

The Mi 10i has the biggest camera megapixels out of all three, featuring a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The Galaxy F62 sports a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP macro and depth sensors.

OnePlus Nord sports the least megapixels with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The Galaxy F62 and OnePlus Nord both have a 32MP front camera and Mi 10i has a 16MP front camera, but the Nord features a secondary ultra-wide front camera, which gives it a significant advantage over the other phones when it comes to selfies and front camera video recordings.

While it looks like the Mi 10i is the winner here, more megapixels don’t always translate into better pictures. Stay tuned for our review of the Samsung Galaxy F62 to find out how about the camera performance. Meanwhile, you can read more about the camera performance of the OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Software, Other features

The Galaxy F62 comes out of the box with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1. OnePlus Nord is still on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10, but it is expected to get Android 11 update soon. Xiaomi’s Mi 10i features Android 10 with MIUi 12 out of the box, but it is expected to get the Android 11 upgrade as well in the future.

Samsung Galaxy F62, OnePlus Nord and Mi 10i all feature NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The phones also sport a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. However, only OnePlus Nord skips out on a 3.5mm jack. The OnePlus Nord and Galaxy F62 get an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Mi 10i gets a side-mounted scanner. Mi 10i is the only phone in this list to feature stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs OnePlus Nord vs Mi 10i: Battery life and Charging

Samsung Galaxy F62 features 7,000mAh battery, which is the largest battery on a smartphone in this segment. The phone also supports 25W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord features a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. In comparison, Mi 10i features a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

While the F62 has the slowest charging speed among the three phones, it will likely have the best battery life given the much larger capacity.