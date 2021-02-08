Samsung Galaxy F62 to launch on Feb 15 with Note 10’s Exynos 9825 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launching on February 15 at 12 noon and will be available to purchase from Flipkart. (Image Source: Flipkart)

Samsung will be launching its midrange Galaxy F62 smartphone in India on February 15. The phone will be Samsung’s second official F-series device to launch in India, following the Samsung Galaxy F41 from 2020. The upper midrange phone is expected to launch in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9825 chipset, which Samsung confirms will make the Galaxy F62 the fastest Galaxy smartphone in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 segment. The phone will compete with other mid-range options like the recently launched Realme X7 series.

Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy F62, powered by the new 7nm Exynos 9825 will feature an AnTuTu score of 4,52,000 and a Geekbench 5 score 2400.

The Exynos 9825 is also the chipset that Samsung used to power the flagship Galaxy Note 10 series in 2019. Bringing the older flagship chipset to the sub Rs 30,000 segment will make the Galaxy F62 a powerful device in the segment but will also mean that the phone will likely miss out on 5G support.

The phone’s Flipkart page has also revealed that the phone will sport a quad-camera layout on the back as well as a Samsung Infinity O display, which translates to a single punch-hole front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F62 expected specifications

Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F62 could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and could sport a large 7,000mAh battery. The phone is also expected to launch with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 64MP main camera sensor on the back and a 32MP main camera sensor on the front are also expected. The phone will also launch with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. Samsung should slowly begin revealing official specifications closer to the launch date.