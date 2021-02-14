Samsung Galaxy F62 to launch tomorrow: Here’s what we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be launching on February 15 at 12 noon and will be available to purchase from Flipkart. (Image Source: Flipkart)

Samsung is set to launch the Samsung F62 on February 15. The mid-range smartphone from the South Korean giant will be unveiled in an online event starting at 12 noon on Monday. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has already revealed key specifications about the smartphone including its camera, processor and other details.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will have a sAMOLED+ screen with a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. The size of the screen is expected to be 6.7-inch with Full HD+ resolution. On the back, it has a square-shaped camera module with a 64MP primary camera.

It is confirmed that the Galaxy F62 will be powered by Exynos 9825 chipset which was the same chip used on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. With a powerful processor, onboard Samsung is also touting it as a gaming smartphone. All of this is backed by a massive 7,000 mAh battery which is the biggest by the company so far previously seen on Samsung Galaxy M51. The large battery will support 25W fast-charging.

The Galaxy F62 can come in different RAM and storage options as well. It is not yet clear whether it will run on Android 10 or Android 11 out of the box. It will be available in two colour options — green and blue. In the photos available on Flipkart, the phone has a textured back which can be good for gripping a large phone like the Galaxy F62.

This will be Samsung’s second phone launched in India under the F series. Last year, Samsung launched F41. The Galaxy F62 is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000. If rumours about the price are to be believed, it will go up against the likes of OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a, Mi 10i and others.