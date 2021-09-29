Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched in India, price starts from Rs 20,999

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 20,999. The new mid-range smartphone is a sequel to the Galaxy F41 and is slightly costlier than this device. But users also getting a 5G chipset, Dolby Atmos support as well as a high refresh rate display. Read on to know more about the new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Price in India, sale date and offers

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India is set at Rs 20,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 128Gb storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will be sold for Rs 22,999. It is being offered in standard and Matte Aqua and Matte Black colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will go on sale in India on October 3 and buyers will be able to get it via Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and select retail stores. As for the sale offers, the new Samsung Galaxy F series phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999, which is the price for the base model. The top-end 8GB model will cost Rs 19,999.

It should be noted that these offers will be available for a limited time period. The company also noted that the special offers will be visible during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. There will also be no-cost EMI options as well as exchange discounts.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G ships with One UI 3.1, which is based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a big 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The mid-range phone has a waterdrop-style notched display. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8MP selfie camera sensor on the front.

Samsung has also added a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging tech. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as support for Dolby Atmos.