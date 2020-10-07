Samsung’s Galaxy F41 India launch set for Oct 8 – here’s what to expect

Flipkart via a dedicated microsite has already revealed that the device will come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. (Image: Flipkart)

Samsung is set to launch its new Galaxy F41 in India on October 8 at 5:30 PM IST. This will be the first smartphone from the company in its new F series line and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. It is being said that the device will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and will take on smartphones like the Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy F41.

It is being said that the Galaxy F41 might be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M31, which is highly unlikely as the device will feature a triple camera setup on the back, whereas, the Galaxy M31 sports a quad camera setup.

Flipkart via a dedicated microsite has already revealed that the device will come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The display size has not been revealed, but the phone will come with a super AMOLED Infinity-U display. On the back, it will feature a 64MP triple camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor.

The device with model number SM-F415F was recently spotted on Geekbench managing to garner 348 points in the single-core test and 1339 in the multi-core test. According to the testing website, the device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It is being said that the device will come in two RAM configurations.

It will run Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

According to earlier reports, the device will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Apart from this, tipster Ishan Agarwal has said that the device will come in three colour options: Black, Blue and Green.

