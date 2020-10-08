scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Samsung launches Galaxy F41 in India, price starts at Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 with a 6,000mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera, an Exynos 9611 processor and more, launched in India.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 7:46:58 pm
Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F41 price, Samsung Galaxy F41 India price, Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F41 specs, Samsung Galaxy F41 FlipkartSamsung Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited new Galaxy F series in India. The first device in the new series is the Galaxy F41, which features a 6,000mAh battery, a 32MP selfie camera, an Exynos 9611 processor and more. The company is targeting the device at young consumers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run Google’s Android 10 mobile operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 48 hours of voice calling.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64mP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with live focus support. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Samsung Galaxy F41: Price, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available starting October 16, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. It has launched in three colour options: Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black.

Launch offers include a discount of Rs 1,500, bringing down the effective starting price of the device to Rs 15,499. SBI card owners can get an additional 10 per cent instant discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart is also offering customers a Smart Upgrade plan, which allows them to own the Galaxy F41 by paying 70 per cent of the value. The plan is being made available via credit card payments and after a 12 month period, the customers can upgrade to a new phone from Flipkart by returning the original phone.

