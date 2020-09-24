Samsung confirms Galaxy F41 India launch date and some specs

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch on October 8

Samsung is all set to introduce a new smartphone series in the country next month targeting the mid-range segment. The company has confirmed to launch the first-ever Galaxy F series smartphone Galaxy F41 in India on October 8. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Some rumours suggest that the upcoming Galaxy F41 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31 announced earlier this year. There are also rumours that suggest that the F series smartphone will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the pricing details of the smartphone.

Alongside the launch date, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer also confirmed some of the key details of the upcoming Galaxy F41. The dedicated Flipkart teaser reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be powered by a 6000mAh battery and sport a Super AMOLED display. The phone will feature a waterdrop notch display.

The launch event is slated to be held at 5:30pm on October 8. Similar to all other launch events these days this one will also be a virtual one. The launch event will be streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Flipkart, company websites as well as all social media platforms.

Leaks and rumours have revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a triple rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner at the back. The camera details are yet to be revealed by the company. As far as the hardware specifications are concerned the smartphone is expected to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM.

Earlier the Geekbench listing suggested that the Samsung device will run on Android 10. The listing also revealed that Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature slim bezels on top and sides. The phone is said to boast a model number SM-F415F.

The Galaxy F41 is also said to be available in a few funky colours including a teal-ish, Black and Blue option. The Samsung phone will include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single firing speaker at the bottom.

