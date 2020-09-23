Samsung Galaxy F41 could launch on Sept 24, hints Flipkart listing

The company is yet to reveal the name of the device, however, earlier leaks and rumours suggest that the device will be named Samsung Galaxy F41 and will be a mid-range smartphone. (Image: Flipkart)

Samsung is getting ready to launch its new F-series portfolio of smartphones in India soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone for some time now via its social media handles and its official YouTube channel. Flipkart has also set up a dedicated microsite for the same, which suggests that the first device in the lineup will launch on September 24.

The Flipkart microsite consists of two video teasers for the device, the first one being a generic one in which the letter F is missing from words like fantastic, fabulous, fashionable and more. The second video teaser showcases the design of the upcoming phone. It will feature an Infinity-U display according to the video teaser.

The company is yet to reveal the name of the device, however, earlier leaks and rumours suggest that the device will be named Samsung Galaxy F41 and will be a mid-range smartphone. It is expected that the new smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 expected specifications

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy F41 will be made available in two storage options and three colourways: Black, Blue and Green.

The smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench sporting model number SM-F415F, where it managed to get a score of 348 points in the single-core test and 1339 in the multi-core test. The device, according to the listing will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. To recall, in an earlier Google Play Console listing the device was listed to be powered by the Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review: A perfect companion for your Android smartphone

It is being said that the device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor. The device will feature an AMOLED display and a USB Type-C port. It will run Google’s latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd