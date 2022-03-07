Samsung Galaxy F23 launches in India tomorrow: Expected price, availability, specifications

Samsung is launching its Galaxy F23 device in India, tomorrow, March 8 (IST). Reports suggest that the mid-range smartphone will not include a charger and cable in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F23 price and availability

The Galaxy F23 will be available for purchase starting tomorrow at 12 pm (IST), on Flipkart and the official Samsung website. It will come in two colour variants – Aqua Blue and Forest Green, and feature a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The storage can further be expanded via a 1TB micro-SD Card.

Pricing details have not been revealed yet, though according to industry insider Yogesh Brar, it is expected to carry a price tag of anywhere above Rs 23,990.

Samsung Galaxy F23 features and specifications

The Galaxy F23 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor at its core, marking a first in the F-series of devices. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and features a full HD display (1920 x 1080) and a fast 120Hz refresh rate.

At the back, you get a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide, taking field-of-view to 123 degrees. The waterdrop notch at the front sports an 8MP camera for selfies and HD video calling. The device is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but a charger and a USB Type-C cable will not come with the box. The decision to exclude a charger was first implemented by Apple in 2020, and was then mocked by Samsung. The company then followed suit and started selling its flagship devices without one. But now, they seem to be continuing the trend in the mid-range segment as well.