Samsung Galaxy F23 5G to launch on March 8 with Snapdragon 750G

Samsung is launching a new Galaxy F-series smartphone in India on March 8. The new device is the Galaxy F23 and ahead of the launch, Samsung has made a few details about the smartphone official.

A Flipkart micro-site for the phone has also gone live and suggests that the device will be sold on Flipkart. Here’s all we know about the phone so far.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy F23 will feature a bezel-less display with a waterdrop shaped notch. There is a triple camera layout on the back of the phone along with a rectangular camera island.

The phone will likely be available in two colours, as suggested by the promotional images. These are the Mint and Dark green colourways.

The Galaxy F23 is also set to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display that features Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone will also be powered by the 8mm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Adreno 619 GPU.

This chipset also means that the phone is 5G-enabled, although we are yet to know more about the number of 5G bands present on the device.

Leaks have also suggested we may see the phone sport an FHD+ panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, although we still don’t know whether it is an AMOLED or LCD panel.

The phone may also launch with a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP tertiary camera, suggest leaks. A 3.5mm audio port is also expected to be present. We should know more about the phone next week when it goes official.