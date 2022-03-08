Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launched in India: Check price, features and more

Samsung today launched its latest F-series phone in India, the Galaxy F23 5G. The new Galaxy smartphone comes with new specifications and a new design. Here’s all you need to know about the phone including price, features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Specifications

The Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen with a display panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and comes with wither 4GB or 6GB RAM. Both variants of the phone come with 128GB storage which can be expanded to another 1TB.

The Galaxy F23 5G also comes with a triple camera on the back. This includes a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degrees lens. There is also a 2Mp macro camera. On the front is an 8MP single camera housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch.

The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Other features include Samsung’s Voice Focus, Ram Plus, Power Cooling tech, One UI 4.1, Knox Security, Samsung Pay.

The phone is available in two colours – Forest Green and Aqua Blue.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at Rs 17,499 for 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for 6GB+128 GB variant.

Samsung also has an introductory launch price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128 GB variant, including a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 with ICICI bank cards.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available across Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting March 16.