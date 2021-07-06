Samsung Galaxy F22 launched with MediaTek Helio G80: Price in India, sale date, specs

The Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone has been launched in India and the device comes with a starting price of Rs 12,499. The key highlights of the latest Samsung phone are a quad rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and more. The sale of the Galaxy F22 will take place on July 13.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Price in India, offers, sale date

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two memory variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,499, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,499. The budget phone will be available in two colours – Denim Blue and Denim Black.

As for the sale offers, there is a Rs 1,000 off on the smartphone, which is an introductory offer and valid on the prepaid transactions on Flipkart. Users can get it via Samsung Online Store as well. It will be available for select retail stores starting July 13.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications, features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The device features a waterdrop style notched display. It ships with Android 11 with OneUI 3.0 on top.

The new budget phone from Samsung draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the front camera, the device has a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls. At the back, there are four cameras, including a 48MP primary camera.

It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. Under the hood, the device also includes a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The company ships a 15W fast charging with the phone. The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.