Samsung Galaxy F22 confirmed to launch in India on July 6: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is all set to launch in India on July 6. The company has published the dedicated Galaxy F22 page on its website, which not only confirms the launch date of the phone, but also its design. Ahead of the official launch, the South Korean giant has also revealed key features of the upcoming Samsung device.

The listing confirms that the Samsung Galaxy F22 will arrive with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget phone has an HD+ display. It offers a waterdrop style notched display design, which isn’t surprising. At the back of the phone, there is a quad camera setup.

The back camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, as per the listing. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, the latest Samsung Galaxy phone will come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera setup could also include an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It could be paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

On the front, Samsung may add a 13MP camera for capturing selfies. The listing has confirmed that the new budget phone from Samsung will feature a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is currently unknown whether Samsung will launch both 4G or 5G models of the smartphone.

The 4G model is rumoured to pack a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood. If the company plans to launch the 5G version as well, then it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It will reportedly be backed by 6GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch event will take place on July 6 at 12 noon and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It will also go on sale via Samsung.com.