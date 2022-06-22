Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India: Check price, features

Samsung today launched a new entry-level phone in India, the Galaxy F13. The new F-series phone comes with a Full HD+ screen, a 6,000mAh battery and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the phone, including price, features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 16.62cm FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and 480 nits brightness. The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. This is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports up to 4GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Also Read | Realme C30 launched in India starting at Rs 7,499: All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy F13 also comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main camera along with an unspecified ultrawide and a depth sensor. The phone also has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also features a new Auto Data Switching feature that lets users stay connected via the data connection from a second SIM card if the first SIM card goes out of network coverage or faces any other connectivity issue.

Other features include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and power saving features like AI power management that puts apps that have not been used in three days in a Deep Sleep state.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in three colourways – Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green. The phone will be available starting June 29, 2022 on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64 GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. Additionally, consumers using ICICI Bank cards can get an additional; Rs 1,000 instant bank discount on purchasing the phone.